Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

HUM opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.26. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.48 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

