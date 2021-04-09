Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanofi by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

