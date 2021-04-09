Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

