Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 290.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.97% of Ambarella worth $31,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $103.91 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

