Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,278 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $121.78 and a one year high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.