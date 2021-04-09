Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.96% of AMERISAFE worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

