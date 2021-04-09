Eaton Vance Management Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.