Eaton Vance Management Has $23.47 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.26. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.48 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

