Eaton Vance Management Has $24.68 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.52% of RLI worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RLI by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.