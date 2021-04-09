Eaton Vance Management Has $26.45 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Albemarle worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $146.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

