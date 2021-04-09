Eaton Vance Management Has $26.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 424.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234,480 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $26,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $99.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.