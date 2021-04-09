Eaton Vance Management Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Markel worth $26,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,169.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,036.25. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,186.41.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,164.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.