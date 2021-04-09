Eaton Vance Management Has $27.21 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $27,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.