Eaton Vance Management Has $27.45 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,513 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Centene worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

