Eaton Vance Management Has $27.47 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of AGNC Investment worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.