Eaton Vance Management Has $28.35 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.77% of CarGurus worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,382 shares of company stock worth $498,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

