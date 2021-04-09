Eaton Vance Management Has $29.57 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.41.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $128.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

