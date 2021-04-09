Eaton Vance Management Has $30.09 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.25% of Independent Bank worth $30,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 82.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.