Eaton Vance Management Has $32.36 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $166,008,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.32 and a 52 week high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.