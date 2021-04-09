Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.44% of Choice Hotels International worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $114.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.