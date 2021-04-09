Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of State Street worth $26,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.41 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

