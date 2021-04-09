Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

