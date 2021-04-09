Eaton Vance Management Invests $27.78 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 644,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,783,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.58% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $51,455,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of ALSN opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

