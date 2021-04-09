Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,513 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Centene worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

