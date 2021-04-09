Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.39% of The Middleby worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $160.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

