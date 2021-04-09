Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $27,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $174,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 71,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,508 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.