Eaton Vance Management Purchases 234,480 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 424.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $99.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.