Eaton Vance Management Purchases 9,379 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Teleflex worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

NYSE:TFX opened at $420.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $434.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

