Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 644,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,783,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.58% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

