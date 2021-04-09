Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.29% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $182.22 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $186.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

