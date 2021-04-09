Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $26,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.