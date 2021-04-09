Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of Teleflex worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $420.15 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

