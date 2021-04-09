Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

