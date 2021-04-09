Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,580 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.80% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

