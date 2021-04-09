Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.