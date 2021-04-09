Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,624 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of McKesson worth $30,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $189.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.