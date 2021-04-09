Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,930 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,734,000 after acquiring an additional 212,954 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $336.12 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.40.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

