Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,137 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.39% of Tetra Tech worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,897,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

