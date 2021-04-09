Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,137 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of Tetra Tech worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.