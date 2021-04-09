Eaton Vance Management Sells 24,768 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,768 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.41% of First Citizens BancShares worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $14,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $843.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $807.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.18 and a 52 week high of $887.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.