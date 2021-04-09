Eaton Vance Management Sells 36,184 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,184 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $23,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $132.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average is $137.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.