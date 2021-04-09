Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,840 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

