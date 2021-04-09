Eaton Vance Management Sells 54,649 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,649 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 386,530 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,913 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

