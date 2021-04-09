Eaton Vance Management Sells 56,151 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

