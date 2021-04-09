Eaton Vance Management Sells 56,885 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,885 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $27,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

VLO stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,428.52, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

