Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,749 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,559,000 after buying an additional 173,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after buying an additional 463,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,384,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.