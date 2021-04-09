Eaton Vance Management Sells 67,092 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $27,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of MTB opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

