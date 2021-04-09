Eaton Vance Management Sells 9,224 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

