Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,238 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.47% of SailPoint Technologies worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000.

SAIL opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,936.06 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

