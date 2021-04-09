Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of The Middleby worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $172.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.24.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

